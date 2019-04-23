Vigil to be held for 7-year-old girl killed by stray bullet

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a 7-year-old girl killed by a stray bullet will hold a vigil tonight.
She died in the hospital Monday, 10 days after the shooting.
Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke to the girl’s biological mother, who said she was trying to get back custody of her daughter to come live with her.
The vigil for 7-year-old Mariasia Thomas will be held at a home in south DeKalb County where she was staying with a foster family.
She was shot April 12 while just sitting inside on the couch watching TV. Police said someone fired randomly, spraying the home with bullets.
Thomas was shot in the head and rushed to the hospital.
Police said they’re working some leads and more than one person may be involved, but have $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The little girl’s mother told Gehlbach her daughter fought and she stayed with her right till the end.
“The wound she had in her head was very serious, so it didn’t really save her. They did everything they could to save her but there was nothing else they could do. She wasn’t breathing on her own, she wasn’t responding the whole time she was in the hospital. She was basically on life support,” said Chanrica Boyd.
The family is asking for help with funeral expenses.
