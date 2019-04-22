7-year-old shot in head by stray bullet while sitting on couch has died

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a 7-year-old girl who was hit in the head by a stray bullet says the child has died.
Police say Mariasia Thomas was sitting on a couch at her DeKalb County foster home earlier this month when the gunman opened fire, wounding her.
Investigators suspect the shooter might have been targeting the homeowner or someone in her family.
“We do believe this house was specifically targeted,” said Dekalb County police Maj. A.T. Mears. “This young 7-year-old child is eating at the heartstrings of all these detectives, and they really want to solve this.”
TRENDING STORIES:
- UGA student shot during armed robbery at bus stop near campus
- Police search for 'armed and extremely dangerous' gunman who ambushed officer
- Witness says car flew into the air during deadly crash on downtown connector
Since the April 12 shooting, doctors and nurses had been working around the clock, trying to save the little girl’s life. Police said she had only lived in the house for two weeks.
“It’s just amazing that one day you’re sitting there watching cartoons on the couch, enjoying life, and now she’s just fighting day and night,” Mears said prior to Mariasia's death.
Police have announced a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.
If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to contact DeKalb County police at 770-724-7850.
The girl’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}