7-year-old struck by stray bullet is fighting for her life

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a 7-year-old girl who was shot over the weekend is begging for the shooter to come forward.
Police say Mariasia Thomas was sitting on the couch when she was shot after a gunman opened fire at her DeKalb County foster home.
The gunfire erupted around 11 p.m. Friday at the home along Satellite Boulevard in Ellenwood.
Thomas was shot in the head over the weekend in DeKalb and her family is waiting for brain tests to be done to determine if she will survive.
Why her biological family says she shouldn't have been there, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}