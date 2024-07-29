Man critically injured after being found shot in middle of DeKalb road

A man was critically injured after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County.
At around 2 a.m., officers found a shooting victim near the intersection of Panola Road and Snapfinger Road. A Channel 2 Action News photographer on scene saw several DeKalb County police cars.
Police confirmed to Channel 2 that officers found a man lying shot in the roadway. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.
Officers arrested a suspect at the scene and charged him with aggravated assault.
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.
