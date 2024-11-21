Former DeKalb deputy indicted for having sex with inmate, smuggling him cigarettes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the indictment of a former deputy who was accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate and smuggling contraband into the jail for him.

Former Deputy Joann Marks, 27, was indicted on Tuesday on charges of sexual contact by an employee, two counts of violation of oath by a public officer and items prohibited for possession by inmates.

In April, jail employees found a cell phone and cigarettes in an inmate’s cell.

Investigators questioned Marks about the contraband and she admitted to having brought it into the jail. She also admitted to having sex with the inmate.

That same day, Marks was arrested and fired. She later bonded out of jail.

On Thursday morning, Marks turned herself back in to the jail where she is currently being held.

Her arrangement has been scheduled for December 23.

When Boston announced Marks’ indictment on Thursday, she also announced the indictment of Tobias Woods, who is accused of providing a fellow inmate, Christon Collins, with drugs laced with fentanyl, causing Collins’ death two days later.

