5 arrested after 9 dogs found dead inside South Fulton home

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Fulton County police are investigating after nine dead dogs were found after a search warrant was executed on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Old Farm Road, where they discovered a total of 19 dogs, nine of which were dead.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was at the scene Thursday and saw yellow tape, around a home in deplorable condition.

Multiple people were detained as a result of the incident, four people were arrested on existing warrants and another person was arrested and charged with nine counts of animal cruelty.

Fulton County’s new Animal Services Division served these warrants. Once they got inside the home, a pitbull attacked one of the officers who said they were then forced to shoot and kill that animal.

Code enforcement also responded to the scene, finding deplorable conditions at the home.

The people in the home who were not arrested were told to pack all of their things and get out immediately.

Officials are still investigating what exactly was happening at this home.

