Firefighters rescue 2 people from burning home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are recovering after an early morning fire placed them in a hospital Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Cindy Drive. Officials said it was reports of multiple entrapments.

Firefighters said when they arrived, smoke filled the home and flames were confined to a bedroom.

When a Channel 2 Action News crew arrived just before 6 a.m., firefighters already had the flames out.

Officials said they rescued two unconscious victims. They were taken to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

The survivors’ ages and identities were not released.

