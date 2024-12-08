Firefighters rescue 2 people from burning home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are recovering after an early morning fire placed them in a hospital Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5 a.m., the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire on Cindy Drive. Officials said it was reports of multiple entrapments.
Firefighters said when they arrived, smoke filled the home and flames were confined to a bedroom.
TRENDING STORIES:
- SPECIAL DELIVERY: GSP trooper helps parents deliver baby along I-85
- 5 people dead in apparent murder-suicide inside DeKalb County apartment complex
- Carson Beck injury: Georgia waiting on MRI results, Kirby Smart says
When a Channel 2 Action News crew arrived just before 6 a.m., firefighters already had the flames out.
Officials said they rescued two unconscious victims. They were taken to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
The survivors’ ages and identities were not released.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group