5 people dead in apparent murder-suicide inside DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are dead in what police are calling a domestic-related murder-suicide in DeKalb County.
The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. along the 2100 block of Vineyard Walk inside an apartment.
When officers arrived at the home, they found a 43-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 26-year-old female, a 5-year-old female, and a 1-year-old male dead from gunshot wounds.
Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene.
Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight following the ACC Championship game for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
- NYPD on the ground in Atlanta as search continues for gunman who killed health insurance CEO
- No. 5 Georgia defeats No. 2 Texas in OT for SEC title, earns College Football Playoff spot
- Prison where Todd Chrisley is housed to close, be demolished over ‘significant disrepair’
©2024 Cox Media Group