5 people dead in apparent murder-suicide inside DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are dead in what police are calling a domestic-related murder-suicide in DeKalb County.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. along the 2100 block of Vineyard Walk inside an apartment.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a 43-year-old female, a 32-year-old male, a 26-year-old female, a 5-year-old female, and a 1-year-old male dead from gunshot wounds.

Channel 2 Action News has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into WSB Tonight following the ACC Championship game for the latest on this developing story.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2024 Cox Media Group