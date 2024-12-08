SPECIAL DELIVERY: GSP trooper helps parents deliver baby along I-85

ATLANTA — Oh, baby! A Georgia State Patrol trooper was recognized for helping parents with a special ‘roadside delivery.’

GSP troopers may find themselves helping with a police chase but being a last-minute midwife was probably not in Trooper Rutledge’s Thursday plans.

Rutledge was on Interstate 85 South near Georgia 400, when he was flagged down by a man on the side of the road. The man told Rutledge that his wife was in labor.

Rutledge went to the pregnant woman and noticed that she was indeed in active labor.

GSP said Rutledge called for an ambulance but quickly realized they would not make it in time. Rutledge jumped into action to help the mother deliver the baby and clear the baby’s airway.

Minutes later Grady Memorial Hospital EMS arrived and took the baby and mother to the hospital.

While the parents’ or child’s identity was not released, officials said they are doing well.

