Man arrested for trafficking kilos of heroin, running meth lab inside Gwinnett home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office says it’s committed to safeguarding the citizens of Georgia and that’s by getting illegal drugs out of its communities.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a home on Purcell Road in Lawrenceville. During the search, authorities said they discovered a methamphetamine laboratory a large amount of fentanyl, heroin, multiple guns, and a huge amount of cash.

Gwinnett County officials seized the following:

Four illegal guns

Nearly 72 kilograms of methamphetamine

Nearly two kilograms of heroin

256 grams of fentanyl

More than $61,000 in cash

“The dedication of our Special Investigations Section aims to preserve a sense of safety, security and human dignity in the community we serve,” Chief Cleophas Atwater of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

This led to the arrest of Martin Guzman-Beltran.

Guzman-Beltran is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center, and charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Manufacturing methamphetamine

Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony

Trafficking heroin

Possession of drug-related objects

“Our goal is to keep cartels out of Gwinnett County, thereby protecting our community from the danger of illegal drugs,” said Major Darryl Nelson, GCSO Commander over the Special Investigations Section.

To submit a tip, contact the GCSO’s tip line at 770-619-6655.

