AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Georgia won over Texas in overtime to win the SEC Championship and solidified a first-round bye and spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

While the playoff field is up to the committee, this week’s Associated Press poll may offer some insight into what the committee is thinking before the field is announced at 12 p.m.

Where do the Dawgs place in the AP Top 25? Here’s the new poll

AP TOP 25

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Ohio State

7. Tennessee

8. Boise State

9. Indiana

10. Arizona State

11. Alabama

12. SMU

13. Clemson

14. South Carolina

15. Miami (FL)

16. Ole Miss

17. BYU

18. Iowa State

19. Army

20. Colorado

21. Illinois

22. Syracuse

23. Missouri

24. UNLV

25. Memphis

The AP poll media panel comprises of 62 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.

Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Notre Dame

6. Tennessee

7. Ohio State

8. Boise State

9. Arizona State

10. Indiana

11. Clemson

12. SMU

13. South Carolina

14. Alabama

15. Ole Miss

16. Miami (FL)

17. Iowa State

18. BYU

19. Syracuse

20. Illinois

21. Army

22. UNLV

23. Colorado

24. Missouri

25. Memphis

