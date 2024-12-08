AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll

ATLANTA — Georgia won over Texas in overtime to win the SEC Championship and solidified a first-round bye and spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
While the playoff field is up to the committee, this week’s Associated Press poll may offer some insight into what the committee is thinking before the field is announced at 12 p.m.
Where do the Dawgs place in the AP Top 25? Here’s the new poll
AP TOP 25
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Texas
5. Penn State
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. Boise State
9. Indiana
10. Arizona State
11. Alabama
12. SMU
13. Clemson
14. South Carolina
15. Miami (FL)
16. Ole Miss
17. BYU
18. Iowa State
19. Army
20. Colorado
21. Illinois
22. Syracuse
23. Missouri
24. UNLV
25. Memphis
The AP poll media panel comprises of 62 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.
Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com ahead of the official rankings. Here is how he ranked the top 25 this week.
Zach Klein AP Top 25 Ballot
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Tennessee
7. Ohio State
8. Boise State
9. Arizona State
10. Indiana
11. Clemson
12. SMU
13. South Carolina
14. Alabama
15. Ole Miss
16. Miami (FL)
17. Iowa State
18. BYU
19. Syracuse
20. Illinois
21. Army
22. UNLV
23. Colorado
24. Missouri
25. Memphis
