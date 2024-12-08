Deputies say 20-year-old driver was caught traveling 115 mph. Here’s what the speed limit sign said

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-year-old man wound up in jail after deputies said he was going more than 100 miles per hour on a Georgia highway.

Just before 12:30 p.m., on Dec. 1, Floyd County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near State Route 1 Loop near mile marker nine.

This led to the arrest of Harley Richardson, 20.

According to deputies, Richardson was caught going 115 mph in a 60 mph zone. Authorities said Richardson also failed to stop for a patrol vehicle when deputies attempted a traffic stop.

The Governors Highway Safety Association states that Georgia’s “Super Speeder Law” adds $200 in state fees for any driver convicted of speeding at 75 MPH or higher on any two-lane roads or 85 MPH or higher on multiple-lane roads anywhere in the state.

Richardson was arrested and charged with speeding 55 over the law and fleeing.

He was booked into the Floyd County Jail.

