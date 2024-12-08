Answers sought after metro Atlanta volleyball player dies after ambulance failed to respond

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A local teen dies after collapsing during volleyball practice. College Park city leaders are asking why an ambulance never showed up.

It happened during a club volleyball practice at the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex.

Saturday evening, a spokesperson from Grady Memorial Hospital told Channel 2 Action News, an ambulance was dispatched in accordance with the information provided.

A GoFundMe post titled ‘Justice for Amanda’ was started for the 15-year-old volleyball player who collapsed during warmups Thursday evening.

City leader said EMT’s arrived onsite within moments from the College Park Fire Department. And that they were able to stabilize the teenager, who appeared alert and was able to speak. But that a Grady ambulance never showed up to take her to the hospital.

The City of College Park released the following statement:

“After several follow up calls, the ambulance had still not arrived, and with assistance from College Park Recreation and Cultural Affairs staff and the Dream Chasers Volleyball Club, the 15-year-old teen was assisted into her mother’s van. The mother reportedly took her daughter to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Hughes Spalding Hospital, adjacent to Grady Hospital. Though care continued, the young woman did not survive.”

According to a Grady spokesperson, in a statement that reads in part:

“A College Park Fire unit responded to the scene and was equipped to provide medical care and transport if necessary. Following an update on the patient’s condition, the call was reclassified, and a Grady EMS unit was promptly dispatched.

“However, as our unit was in route, College Park Fire determined that additional EMS support was no longer needed due to the patient being transported to the hospital via personal vehicle.

“Grady EMS will continue to coordinate with partner agencies to ensure the highest standard of care is consistently delivered.”

