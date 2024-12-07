A teen volleyball player collapsed on the court. She died after an ambulance never showed up

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl has died after she collapsed in the middle of a volleyball game at a College Park recreation center on Thursday night.

City officials said the young woman, whose identity has not been released, was in “physical distress” during warmups at the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex and then collapsed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Paramedics with College Park Fire Rescue and EMS got to the rec center moments after 911 calls were made just after 6 p.m. They say the teenager was alert and able to speak.

They requested Grady EMS come to take the girl to the hospital, but the city says an ambulance never arrived.

The city says they made several follow-up calls, but the ambulance still never arrived to the rec center. So the Dream Chasers Volleyball Club and rec center staff put the girl into her mom’s van to take her to the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

Her mom took her to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta - Hughes Spalding Hospital where she went into cardiac failure and was revived once. Ultimately, she did not survive.

“College Park Fire Rescue and EMS responded almost immediately, and stabilized the teen female. We are still attempting to determine why an ambulance did not arrive on the scene, to provide additional trauma care and transport. Our deepest and heartfelt sympathies go out to the young woman’s family, friends and teammates,” College Park City Manager Dr. Emmanuel Adediran said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group