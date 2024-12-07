SEC Championship Game 2024: Watch No. 5 Georgia vs. No 2 Texas, TODAY on Channel 2

ATLANTA — Get ready for a SEC Championship Game rematch for the ages.

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs bested No. 2 Texas on the road in October. It remains the only loss for Texas in what’s otherwise been a dominating first season in the SEC.

Now, it’s time for the teams to battle it out in Atlanta, essentially a second home for the Bulldogs. Georgia will play in the SEC Championship Game for the seventh time in eight years.

The winner not only gets the SEC crown, but also a crucial playoff bye.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 is your home for the SEC Championship Game. Our GameDay insiders give their thoughts on the rematch and their keys to the game on a new GameDay on 2 at 11 a.m.

The game itself kicks off at 4 p.m. live on Channel 2. Then, our SEC GameDay on 2 crew breaks down the championship game and previews the playoff at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s what to know about the 2024 SEC Championship Game.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME

Georgia was still reeling from its first regular-season loss in years. Texas meanwhile took over the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll.

Carson Beck threw for just 175 yards and had three interceptions in the game, including a pair in the first quarter. Trevor Etienne was the offensive star and scored all three of Georgia’s touchdowns.

But you can credit the win to Jalon Walker and the Dawgs defense. They recorded seven sacks and forced four turnovers, which led to 17 points.

However, the narrative around the game changed in the third quarter after a flag was thrown against Texas for defensive pass interference.

The Texas student section started throwing water bottles and trash on the field. That delayed the game and after several minutes, officials changed the call.

Georgia didn’t break. It held onto a 30-15 win.

WHAT’S ON THE LINE TODAY

A win on Saturday would be Kirby Smart’s third SEC Championship. More importantly though, a win would not only clinch a spot in the playoffs for Georgia. It would also give them a first-round bye and move them directly to the Round of 8.

That means the Bulldogs wouldn’t have to play again until what’s expected to be the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

With a loss, it’s likely Georgia stays in the playoff. The committee could give the Bulldogs a No. 5-No. 8 seed and let them host a game at Sanford Stadium. A No. 9-No. 12 seed would mean they go on road.

But not everything is guaranteed and there is a chance the playoff committee could leave Georgia out.

LONGHORNS LOCKED IN ON DEFENSE

Georgia will face Texas’ second-best defense in the country. The Longhorns have only given up less than 12 points per a game and lead the conference in red zone dense first down defense.

But where the Longhorns excel the most is shutting down their opponents passing game.

They have allowed only 143 passing yard per game, which is the lowest in the country. They also have intercepted SEC opponents 18 times.

In seven games, the Texas defense had multiple interceptions in a single game. Their highest? Carson Beck’s three interceptions from October.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0 of 37 SEC The SEC Championship Game began in 1992 with the first two championship games held at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala. The game moved to Atlanta in 1994 and has been played here every year since then. Here's a look at the champions from each game. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) 2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama 2023: Alabama 27, Georgia 24 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 03 SEC Championship - LSU vs Georgia 2022: Georgia 50, LSU 30 (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) 2021 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama 2021: Alabama 41, Georgia 24 (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) SEC Championship - Alabama v Florida 2020: Alabama 52, Florida 46 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/Getty Images) UGA vs LSU SEC Championship Game Photos 120719 2019: LSU 37, Georgia 10 (Josh Conner) Georgia plays in SEC Champ game vs. Alabama 2018: Alabama 35, Georgia 28 Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM (BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM) UGA wins SEC Champ 2017: Georgia 28, Auburn 7 (First game @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, December 2, 2017, in Atlanta. Hyosub Shin / hshin@ajc.com (Hyosub Shin-AJC) SEC Championship - Alabama v Florida 2016: Alabama 54, Florida 16 (Last game @ Georgia Dome) (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) SEC Championship - Alabama v Florida ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05: Running back Derrick Henry #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after the SEC Championship game against the Florida Gators at Georgia Dome on December 5, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) SEC Championship - Alabama v Missouri ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 06: Tyren Jones #20 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates their 42 to 13 win over the Missouri Tigers in the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on December 6, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) SEC Championship - Missouri v Auburn ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Jeremy Johnson #6 of the Auburn Tigers and teammate Trovon Reed #1 celebrate with fans after defeating the Missouri Tigers 59-42 to win the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) SEC Championship - Alabama v Georgia ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide poses with the trophy follow their 32-28 win over the Georgia Bulldogs to win the SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on December 1, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) SEC Championship Game - Georgia v LSU ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Tyrann Mathieu #7 of the LSU Tigers against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 2011 SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 3, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) SEC Championship - Auburn v South Carolina ATLANTA - DECEMBER 4: Lineman Bryon Isom #57 (left) and Bart Eddins #53 of the Auburn Tigers celebrate with the SEC Championship trophy after the 2010 SEC Championship against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Georgia Dome on December 4, 2010 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Tigers beat the Gamecocks 56-17. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) SEC Championship - Alabama v Florida ATLANTA - DECEMBER 5: B.J. Scott #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates as confetti falls after their 32-13 win against the Florida Gators during the SEC Championship game at Georgia Dome on December 5, 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) SEC Football Championship - Florida v Alabama ATLANTA - DECEMBER 06: The Florida Gators celebrate their 31-20 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship on December 6, 2008 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) SEC Championship - Tennessee v LSU ATLANTA - DECEMBER 01: Head coach Les Miles and Glenn Dorsey #72 of the Louisiana State University Tigers celebrate with the SEC trophy after defeating the University of Tennessee Volunteers 21-14 in the SEC Championship game on December 1, 2007 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) SEC Football Championship: Florida v Arkansas ATLANTA - DECEMBER 2: The Florida Gators celebrate their 38-28 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2006 SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome December 2, 2006 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) NCAA Football - SEC Championship - Georgia vs LSU - December 3, 2005 Mikey Henderson (left), Leonard Pope (center) and T.J. Gartrell of Georgia celebrate with the crowd after the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA on December 3, 2005. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 34-14. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) (Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images) 2004 SEC Championship Game Tennessee Volunteers v Auburn Tigers ATLANTA - DECEMBER 4: Linebackers Mayo Sowell #57, Kevis Burnam #52, and defensive end Stanley McClover #75 of the Auburn Tigers celebrate their 38-28 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers with the crowd in the 2004 SEC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on December 4, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images) SEC Championship: LSU v Georgia ATLANTA - DECEMBER 6: Head coach Nick Saban of LSU Tigers is drenched with water as the LSA Tigers defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 34-14 to win the SEC Championship Game on December 6, 2003 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Ken Veal celebrates ATLANTA - DECEMBER 7: Nosetackle Ken Veal #96 of the University of Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after Georgia defeated the University of Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC Championship game at the Georgia Dome on December 7, 2002 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated the Razorbacks 30-3. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) SEC Championship ATLANTA - DECEMBER 8: Defensive end Brandon Washington #97 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after winning the Southeastern Conference Championship Game against the Tennessee Volunteers on December 8, 2001 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. LSU defeated Tennessee 31-20. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) SEC Champs X 2 Dec 2000: Florida Gator players celebrate following their 28-6 victory over Auburn to win the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire/ALLSPORT (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) 1999 SEC Championship logo Alabama Crimson Tide beat Florida Gators 34-7 (SEC Sports) 1998 SEC Championship logo Tennessee Volunteers defeated Mississippi State Bulldogs 24-14 (SEC Sports) Auburn v Tennessee 6 Dec 1997: Jamal Lewis #31 of Tennessee leaps over a pile of players for a touchdown during the Volunteers 30-29 win over Auburn in the SEC Championship at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images) SEC Championship 7 Dec 1996: Coach Steve Spurrier of Florida celebrates with his team after defeating Alabama in the SEC Championship at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Florida defeated Alabama 45-30. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman/Allsport (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) 1995 SEC Championship logo Florida Gators beat Arizona Razorbacks 34-3 (SEC Sports) FLORIDA V. ALABAMA 3 DEC 1994: UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA COACH STEVE SPURRIER IS HOISTED TO THE SHOULDERS OF FLORIDA PLAYER JEROME EVANS #34, LEFT, AFTER THE GATORS BEAT ALABAMA 24-23 TO WIN THE SEC CHAMPIONSHIP AT THE GEORGIA DOME IN ATLANTA. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinge (Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group