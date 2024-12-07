College Football

SEC Championship Game 2024: Watch No. 5 Georgia vs. No 2 Texas, TODAY on Channel 2

By JP League and WSBTV.com News Staff
Georgia v Texas AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Jalon Walker #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after making a sack during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (Tim Warner/Getty Images)
ATLANTA — Get ready for a SEC Championship Game rematch for the ages.

The No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs bested No. 2 Texas on the road in October. It remains the only loss for Texas in what’s otherwise been a dominating first season in the SEC.

Now, it’s time for the teams to battle it out in Atlanta, essentially a second home for the Bulldogs. Georgia will play in the SEC Championship Game for the seventh time in eight years.

The winner not only gets the SEC crown, but also a crucial playoff bye.

Channel 2 is your home for the SEC Championship Game. Our GameDay insiders give their thoughts on the rematch and their keys to the game on a new GameDay on 2 at 11 a.m.

The game itself kicks off at 4 p.m. live on Channel 2. Then, our SEC GameDay on 2 crew breaks down the championship game and previews the playoff at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s what to know about the 2024 SEC Championship Game.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST TIME

Georgia was still reeling from its first regular-season loss in years. Texas meanwhile took over the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll.

Carson Beck threw for just 175 yards and had three interceptions in the game, including a pair in the first quarter. Trevor Etienne was the offensive star and scored all three of Georgia’s touchdowns.

But you can credit the win to Jalon Walker and the Dawgs defense. They recorded seven sacks and forced four turnovers, which led to 17 points.

However, the narrative around the game changed in the third quarter after a flag was thrown against Texas for defensive pass interference.

The Texas student section started throwing water bottles and trash on the field. That delayed the game and after several minutes, officials changed the call.

Georgia didn’t break. It held onto a 30-15 win.

WHAT’S ON THE LINE TODAY

A win on Saturday would be Kirby Smart’s third SEC Championship. More importantly though, a win would not only clinch a spot in the playoffs for Georgia. It would also give them a first-round bye and move them directly to the Round of 8.

That means the Bulldogs wouldn’t have to play again until what’s expected to be the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

With a loss, it’s likely Georgia stays in the playoff. The committee could give the Bulldogs a No. 5-No. 8 seed and let them host a game at Sanford Stadium. A No. 9-No. 12 seed would mean they go on road.

But not everything is guaranteed and there is a chance the playoff committee could leave Georgia out.

LONGHORNS LOCKED IN ON DEFENSE

Georgia will face Texas’ second-best defense in the country. The Longhorns have only given up less than 12 points per a game and lead the conference in red zone dense first down defense.

But where the Longhorns excel the most is shutting down their opponents passing game.

They have allowed only 143 passing yard per game, which is the lowest in the country. They also have intercepted SEC opponents 18 times.

In seven games, the Texas defense had multiple interceptions in a single game. Their highest? Carson Beck’s three interceptions from October.

