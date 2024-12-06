Judge garnishes Kim Zolciak’s wages to pay back more than $215,000 owed to American Express

ATLANTA — In another hit to the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, a judge garnished Kim Zolciak’s wages to pay back more than $215,000 she owes to American Express.

In the decision filed nearly two weeks ago, the judge said that Zolciak must repay American Express National Bank $215,925.90, as well as another $217 for court costs.

This comes as entertainment news agency TMZ obtained photos showing moving trucks at Zolciak’s Milton mansion that she owns with husband Kroy Biermann, a former Atlanta Falcon.

The two are currently going through a bitter divorce and their home was supposed to go up for auction earlier this week, but has since been removed from the foreclosure list, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club.

RELATED STORIES:

As for their mansion, the home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater, and a gym with a private massage room.

It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

The couple have been trying to sell the home, with the latest asking price dropping to $3.65 million. It’s a significant drop from their original asking price of $6 million.

The couple filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage.

Things have been so contentious between the two, that they have a strict closet schedule to avoid one another.

In an order filed in Fulton County court, Zolciak will have access to the closet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Biermann is not allowed to enter the closet during those times.

The order goes on to say that neither can sell or get rid of anything considered “marital property” in any way.

A judge ordered Kim and Kroy to go into mediation before a trial last month.

In a consent order filed earlier this week, Zolciak has been ordered to hand over several financial documents for discovery, that include “her MTV contract(s) for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024,” her “personal Wells Fargo account statements to date for 2024, along with any banking record for any accounts she has owned and/or used in 2024” as well as “any debt collections claims against her and/or her business entities.”

©2024 Cox Media Group