Drone helps locate missing 79-year-old Hall County man, dog who vanished in 40-degree weather

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a DJI Matrice 300 drone was instrumental in saving the life of a 79-year-old Hall County man and his dog.

The incident unfolded Thanksgiving night just after 11 p.m. Family members told Hall County deputies, they called 911 after Eugene Burch, 79, and his dog Marty disappeared from their home on Southern Trace Drive.

The sheriff’s office said Burch’s family members had been searching for a while before calling police for help.

Deputies learned Burch is a dementia patient and he and his dog were hearing impaired.

Authorities said HCSO 1st Lt. Dan Franklin had been monitoring the situation from home, but he knew he and the drone could be of more help at the scene.

“The temperature outside was around 40 degrees and was expected to reach a low of 32 degrees,” Franklin said. “I recognized the danger of the situation for Mr. Burch and Marty, so I got ready and responded.”

Less than 30 seconds later, Franklin believed he located Burch and Marty.

“Just 23 seconds into the recording I located the heat signature of what appeared to be a person and a dog in the woods between Southern Trace and the power lines to the west,” Franklin said. “I hovered over Mr. Burch and Marty until officers made their way to him using the drone as a guide.”

Burch was checked by paramedics and appeared to be uninjured. He was released back to his family.

“This effort is a great example of what technology means to law enforcement in this day and age,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said.

The sheriff’s office said the HCSO Drone Unit is comprised of Franklin, Lt. Mike Cooper and Dep. David Cobb.

