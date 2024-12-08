College Football Playoff bracket: Georgia earns No. 2 seed, will play in Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee unveiled the 2024-2025 playoff bracket on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
This is the first year of the 12-team format. The top four teams receive a bye and teams ranked No. 5 through No. 8 host the first round.
After their SEC Championship win, the Georgia Bulldogs earned the No. seed and a bye. They will play in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Georgia Bulldogs are #2 Seed in CFB playoffs and will play the winner of #7 Notre Dame and #10 Indiana in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on January 1st pic.twitter.com/2IKviQqDPE— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 8, 2024
Here are the final rankings:
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Boise State
4. Arizona State
5. Texas
6. Penn State
7. Notre Dame
8. Ohio State
9. Tennessee
10. Indiana
11. SMU
12. Clemson
THE BRACKET IS SET ✍️— ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2024
Who are you taking to win the #CFBPlayoff? pic.twitter.com/9BDWwesEVL
RELATED STORIES:
- AP top 25 college football: How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted in this week’s poll
- No. 5 Georgia defeats No. 2 Texas in OT for SEC title, earns College Football Playoff spot
- PHOTO: SEC Championship Game between UGA and Texas
- SEC Championship: QB Carson Beck, punter Brett Thorsen out for rest of the game
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group