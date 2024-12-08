College Football Playoff bracket: Georgia earns No. 2 seed, will play in Sugar Bowl

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee unveiled the 2024-2025 playoff bracket on Sunday.

This is the first year of the 12-team format. The top four teams receive a bye and teams ranked No. 5 through No. 8 host the first round.

After their SEC Championship win, the Georgia Bulldogs earned the No. seed and a bye. They will play in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Georgia Bulldogs are #2 Seed in CFB playoffs and will play the winner of #7 Notre Dame and #10 Indiana in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on January 1st pic.twitter.com/2IKviQqDPE — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 8, 2024

Here are the final rankings:

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Boise State

4. Arizona State

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Notre Dame

8. Ohio State

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

11. SMU

12. Clemson

THE BRACKET IS SET ✍️



Who are you taking to win the #CFBPlayoff? pic.twitter.com/9BDWwesEVL — ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2024

