College Football Playoff bracket: Georgia earns No. 2 seed, will play in Sugar Bowl

By WSBTV.com News Staff
SEC Championship Football Georgia players celebrate victory over Texas after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore/AP)
ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee unveiled the 2024-2025 playoff bracket on Sunday.

This is the first year of the 12-team format. The top four teams receive a bye and teams ranked No. 5 through No. 8 host the first round.

After their SEC Championship win, the Georgia Bulldogs earned the No. seed and a bye. They will play in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Here are the final rankings:

1. Oregon

2. Georgia

3. Boise State

4. Arizona State

5. Texas

6. Penn State

7. Notre Dame

8. Ohio State

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

11. SMU

12. Clemson

