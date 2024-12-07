SEC Championship: Carson Beck out for rest of the game

ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will not return for the second half of the SEC Championship Game.
Beck was hurt on the final play of the first half. Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to SEC on ABC’s Holly Rowe that Beck is out indefinitely.
Sophomore Gunner Stockton, who is from Rabun County, entered the game for the Bulldogs.
On the first drive of the game for Stockton, the Bulldogs offense scored their first touchdown of the game behind a 10-yard score from Trevor Etienne.
Georgia leads 10-6 in the third quarter.
This is a developing story.
