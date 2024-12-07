SEC Championship: Carson Beck out for rest of the game

ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck will not return for the second half of the SEC Championship Game.

Beck was hurt on the final play of the first half. Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed to SEC on ABC’s Holly Rowe that Beck is out indefinitely.

Holly Rowe on the sidelines reporting Carson Beck is out for the rest of the game. They don't know what the exact injury is to Beck's hand. — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) December 7, 2024

Sophomore Gunner Stockton, who is from Rabun County, entered the game for the Bulldogs.

On the first drive of the game for Stockton, the Bulldogs offense scored their first touchdown of the game behind a 10-yard score from Trevor Etienne.

Georgia leads 10-6 in the third quarter.

This is a developing story. Watch the second half of the SEC Championship, LIVE NOW on Channel 2

