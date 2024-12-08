No. 5 Georgia defeats No. 2 Texas in OT for SEC title, earns College Football Playoff spot

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are SEC champions once again. And for the second week in a row, it took overtime for the Bulldogs to win!

No. 5 Georgia knocked off SEC newcomer No. 2 Texas, 22-19, in overtime to win their third SEC title under Kirby Smart. Trevor Etienne scored the game-winning touchdown.

This was just the Longhorns’ second loss of the season. Both were to Georgia.

With the win, Georgia has all but secured a top four seed in the College Football Playoff and a first-round bye. Texas will likely host a first-round game.

The College Football Playoff Committee will reveal the full bracket on Sunday at 12 p.m.

The first half was filled with miscues, penalties and field goals for both teams. Texas led 6-3 and Georgia lost quarterback Carson Beck to a right arm injury.

Sophomore Gunner Stockton stepped into the game and made an immediate impact. Stockton led the Bulldogs on a drive capped off by a Etienne touchdown run for their first lead of the game.

Texas struck back to tie the game, 13-13, when quarterback Quinn Ewers connected with DeAndre Moore Jr. Georgia retook the lead on a 21-yard field goal.

After the teams exchanged interceptions down the stretch in the fourth quarter, the Longhorns tied it up, 16-16, to send the game to overtime.

But Georgia was in this position last week when it took eight overtimes to beat Georgia Tech.

This time against Texas, it only took one overtime.

