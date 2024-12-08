Local

Carson Beck injury: Georgia waiting on MRI results, Kirby Smart says

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
2024 SEC Championship - Georgia v Texas ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Trey Moore #8 of the Texas Longhorns tackles Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs for a fumble during the second quarter of the 2024 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images) (Butch Dill/Getty Images)
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart says the team is still waiting for Carson Beck’s MRI results to come back.

Smart gave an update on his quarterback’s injury during a news conference on Sunday afternoon. Smart did confirm that Beck was injured in his elbow area at the end of the first half of the SEC Championship.

Smart added that Beck attended the team meeting on Sunday morning.

Beck re-entered the game for the final play to hand off to Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo spotted Beck in the tunnel after the win.

The team is also waiting on MRI results for punter Brett Thorson, who injured his left knee.

It’s unclear how long it will take for the results, but Georgia will get a few weeks of rest.

The No. 2 Bulldogs don’t play again until Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl against the winner of No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Indiana first-round game.

