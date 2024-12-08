Carson Beck injury: Georgia waiting on MRI results, Kirby Smart says

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia head coach Kirby Smart says the team is still waiting for Carson Beck’s MRI results to come back.
Smart gave an update on his quarterback’s injury during a news conference on Sunday afternoon. Smart did confirm that Beck was injured in his elbow area at the end of the first half of the SEC Championship.
Smart added that Beck attended the team meeting on Sunday morning.
Kirby Smart says they still don't have the MRI results are Carson Beck or Brett Thorson.— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) December 8, 2024
He said Carson was in the team meeting this morning his mood obviously somber, but he was also excited because the team is in the playoffs. #godawgs
Beck re-entered the game for the final play to hand off to Trevor Etienne for the game-winning touchdown.
Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo spotted Beck in the tunnel after the win.
Here’s some of the Dawgs leaving after winning the #SECChampionship . Carson Beck walks by barely swinging his right arm. #godawgs pic.twitter.com/tqgch5H61Q— Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) December 8, 2024
The team is also waiting on MRI results for punter Brett Thorson, who injured his left knee.
It’s unclear how long it will take for the results, but Georgia will get a few weeks of rest.
The No. 2 Bulldogs don’t play again until Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl against the winner of No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Indiana first-round game.
