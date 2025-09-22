Doraville to mark demolition of City Hall with ceremony, activities

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The City of Doraville is set to mark a historic milestone with the demolition of its City Hall and municipal buildings on Sept. 27, paving the way for a new city center.

The demolition is a significant step in the redevelopment of Doraville City Center into a vibrant, walkable, and connected gathering place for the community.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. and will feature food, music and family-friendly activities, inviting residents, business owners and media to witness this transformation.

“This site has been the center of Doraville’s civic life for 150 years. As we take down these buildings, we are making way for a reinvigorated downtown that will remain the heart of our city for decades to come,” Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said in a statement.

According to city officials, the new city center will include The People’s Building, a 30,000-square-foot community hub that will house City Hall, a public library, creator studios, two rooftop spaces for private events and ground-floor restaurants that open to a large green space.

Kaufman Capital Partners is the master development partner for the new city center, overseeing all aspects of planning, design and development.

The redevelopment spans 13 acres between New Peachtree Road and Buford Highway, adjacent to the Doraville MARTA Station.

Plans for the new city center include pedestrian-friendly streets, a central green space activated with events, multifamily housing and restaurant options.

To further enhance connectivity, the site will also feature connections to the Peachtree Creek Greenway and Atlanta Beltline.

KCP has assembled a team including McMillan Pazdan Smith as architect, Choate Construction as general contractor and DASH Hospitality Group to curate the dining and entertainment experience.

With demolition now underway, KCP expects to deliver The People’s Building and the green space in 2027.

