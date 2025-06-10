Public services to move ahead of Doraville City Center demolition

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Ahead of the city’s move to demolish the current city center to build a new one, public services have to set up in a temporary location.

As Channel 2 Action News previously reported, the City of Doraville is planning a new version of the City Center as part of a larger redevelopment of the downtown area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

To make it happen, city officials will demolish the current city hall, public library and other public service offices at the heart of Doraville.

Now, the city said it’s getting its municipal services temporarily moved as work begins on demolition and construction.

RELATED STORIES:

Going forward, the city’s municipal court, permitting and licensing services, public library, records services, police department, community development office, finance office, human resources office, code enforcement office, economic development, city clerk and city manager’s offices will work out of offices about 10 minutes away from city hall.

Until the redevelopment process downtown is complete, city services can be found at 2421 Van Fleet Circle, Suite 200. The location is near Hightower Elementary School and just off of Tilly Mill Road.

While the main city offices are out of commission, those who need to send physical copies of documents by mail can send them to the following post office box:

City of Doraville, PO Box 660248, Atlanta, Ga. 30366

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony in June, though an exact date has not shared.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group