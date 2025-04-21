Doraville signs on construction companies to start developing new city center

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The City of Doraville announced Monday that they’d officially entered into contracts with two companies to begin development on a new city center.

As of April 21, Doraville will work with Choate Construction Company and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture to start developing the new city center.

City officials said the “milestone marks the launch of a transformative project that will establish a vibrant new heart for the city.”

The new city center in Doraville will cover 13 acres, according to officials, and will be a central hub for residents and visitors.

Among the development’s structures, Doraville officials said it’ll have a “state-of-the-art City Services building, a public library, creator space, park, as well as retail, dining, and multifamily housing. Designed with community and sustainability at its core, the City Center will provide a welcoming, modern space where people can live, work, gather, and thrive."

Officials said the development will mix function, sustainability and community connection.

“The Doraville City Center is the culmination of more than 20 years of community visioning, planning, and dialogue,” Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said. “I’m incredibly proud of our City Council and staff for turning that vision into reality. This project represents a major step forward for our city—a true investment in the future that reflects the values and aspirations of our residents.”

While construction is underway, city services will temporarily move to 2421 Van Fleet Circle, Suite 200 in Doraville.

A groundbreaking for the city center project will be held in June.

