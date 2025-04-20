Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. calls out manager in post on X

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves beat the Minnesota Twins 6 - 2 on Sunday at Truist Park.

But the play everyone is talking about in this series happened Saturday night.

Jarred Kelenic hit a ball against the wall in the outfield during Saturday’s game.

Instead of running hard out of the box, he watched it, thinking it was going to leave the park.

But it didn’t. Kelenic was tagged out at second base. He remained in the game and played today.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed from a game in 2019 when he did not hustle out of the box.

Acuña responded to a post on X by MLB reporter Mark Bowman on Saturday and wrote “If it were me, they would have taken me out of the game.”

That post has since been deleted.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he learned about Acuña’s post right before today’s game.

“I didn’t know it until I saw this morning. I had a discussion with him and we got it squared away,” Snitker said.

“There’s no excuse for it. We won that game, thank God, but they come back and put another run on and we ended up having to go into extras because of something I did. Like, you know, it’s bigger than just me,” Kelenic said. “I went in and talked to Snit about it. I told him that was a mistake on my end. It’s something that I could control and I told him that it wouldn’t happen again.”

