Husband dead, wife critical after armed robbery, shooting in Walton County

MONROE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after police said a shooting left a man dead and a woman in critical condition early Saturday morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., Monroe police were called to the 200 block of Douglas Street regarding an armed robbery and shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as Jennifer Hicks, 30, of Monroe told police that she and her husband had been shot during the incident. She was airlifted to an Atlanta-area hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Jennifer’s husband, Jeremiah Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monroe police said the investigation is ongoing.

"Detectives are working diligently to gather evidence and identify those responsible for this senseless act of violence," the department said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Jeremy Caldwell at 770-266-5313 or via email.

