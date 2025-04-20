Person shot at Marietta fast food restaurant

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police said an argument at a fast food restaurant led to a shooting that injured one person.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant at 1101 Powder Springs Street in Marietta to reports of a shooting.

Police said an argument escalated, and one person shot another.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Police have not identified the victim or the shooter at this time.

There is no threat to the public.

