Person shot at Marietta fast food restaurant

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police said an argument at a fast food restaurant led to a shooting that injured one person.
At approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant at 1101 Powder Springs Street in Marietta to reports of a shooting.
Police said an argument escalated, and one person shot another.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Police have not identified the victim or the shooter at this time.
There is no threat to the public.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta marathon course comes up short, results won’t be certified
- Man who opened fire on officers at north GA Buc-ee’s was Tennessee murder suspect, officials say
- Hundreds gather in midtown Atlanta to protest presidential policies
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group