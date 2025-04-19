Man who opened fire on officers at north GA Buc-ee’s was Tennessee murder suspect, officials say

CALHOUN, Ga. — A man who shot at officers in the parking lot of a Buc-ee’s before carjacking someone and starting a chase was wanted for murder, police say.

When Calhoun police officers tried putting Robert Smith in handcuffs early Thursday morning, he ran off and started shooting at police. They say he then carjacked a customer and sped off.

Whitfield County deputies say they chased Smith while he fired shot at them. They say Smith crashed the car and when deputies walked up to the car, Smith was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Metro Nashville police have now confirmed to WKRN-TV that Smith was wanted for the murder of a missing 23-year-old woman.

They say Cassidy Chalee Madison Jackson was reported missing on April 11. Police say she was found later that night with a gunshot wound to the head. She died at the hospital.

Nashville police said Smith’s car was located in Atlanta after being detected by a license plate reader.

Police told WKRN that Smith was wanted on eight counts of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated stalking, domestic assault, harassment and vandalism, but none of those charges involved Jackson.

