South Fulton police lieutenant out of surgery after being shot outside motel

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton police lieutenant who was shot several times on Friday morning remains hospitalized.

Police confirmed on Saturday that Lt. Charles Cook is out of surgery and is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.

They added that Cook’s family was able to see him on Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cook and Fulton County Officer Zahir Muid were shot after Muid noticed a suspicious person jaywalking and stopped him.

Cook arrived at the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Fulton Industrial Blvd. to assist Muid, but police say as soon as Cook got out of the car, the suspect opened fire on him, striking him three times.

TRENDING STORIES:

The officers returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect, later identified as Rashan Cofield, 29.

Officer Muid is continuing to recover at home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group