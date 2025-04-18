2 officers shot, suspect dead after shootout at Fulton County motel

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed during a shootout at a Fulton County motel on Friday morning.

Police say Fulton County officers saw a suspicious person near the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Fulton Industrial Blvd. near MLK Jr. Drive SW and requested assistance from South Fulton police.

When a South Fulton officer got there, a shootout occurred and led to a Fulton County and South Fulton officer being shot and injured. The suspect was killed.

The extent of the officers’ injuries have not been confirmed.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the motel and saw a large portion of the parking lot blocked off by police tape.

Georgia State Patrol, several police departments and fire departments are also on the scene.

A portion of Interstate 20 near Fulton Industrial Blvd. has also been blocked.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw police officers from several departments arrive at Grady Memorial Hospital. It’s unclear if that is where the injured officers were taken.

Neither of the officers nor the suspect have been identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they have been called out to assist first responders in the area.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Earlier this week, the South Fulton Police Department lost one of its officers. Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a head-on collision in the line of duty when another driver veered into his lane and hit him.

