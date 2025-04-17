FSU shooter accused of killing 2, injuring 6 identified as deputy’s son

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Police have confirmed that two people are dead and six others were taken to the hospital after a shooting on Florida State University’s campus on Thursday.
During a news conference, FSU Police Chief Jason Trumbower confirmed that two people who are not students were killed. Their identities have not been released.
Five others suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear.
Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil identified the shooter as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, the son of one of his deputies.
The sheriff confirmed that a service weapon, which Ikner had access to, was found at the shooting scene.
McNeil said that the suspected shooter “engaged in a number of training programs” that the sheriff’s office offered.
Trumbower confirmed that Ikner is a student at Florida State University.
Ikner was also taken to the hospital. His condition is also unclear.
