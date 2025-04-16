South Fulton police lieutenant killed in head-on crash while on duty

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton police department is mourning the death of a lieutenant who died in a head-on collision in the line of duty late Tuesday.

Lieutenant Garcia was driving his patrol vehicle along Flat Shoals Road and Connell Road when another driver veered into his lane and struck him head-on.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials with the South Fulton police department are still investigating his death and working to notify extended family members.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

“Our hearts are shattered. Lieutenant Garcia was more than a colleague—he was family. He served this department and this city with honor and distinction, and we will carry his memory with us in every shift, every call, and every act of service. We ask for continued prayers and privacy for his loved ones and for our officers during this incredibly difficult time,” South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said.

