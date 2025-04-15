19-year-old identified as innocent driver killed when chase suspect crashes

ATLANTA — Georgia State Patrol has identified both the driver who caused a crash and the innocent driver killed on Monday night.

GSP says Cooper Schoenke, 19, of DeKalb County was killed when Fadume Mohamed, 23, of Stone Mountain led troopers on a chase.

Just before 8 p.m., a trooper spotted a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox speeding on Interstate 20, so the trooper tried pulling the driver, later identified as Mohamed, over.

Mohamed sped away, GSP says, and continued off of the interstate and onto Moreland Avenue in Atlanta’s Little 5 Points neighborhood.

They say Mohamed ran a red light and crashed into a Honda Accord being driven by Schoenke, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mohamed was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.

She will be charged with vehicular homicide, murder, possession of a schedule I narcotic, fleeing and other traffic-related crimes.

