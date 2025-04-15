Innocent driver killed as car chase ends in crash in Little 5 Points

ATLANTA — A police chase turned deadly Monday night after a driver crashed into another car in Atlanta’s Little 5 Points neighborhood.

The Georgia State Patrol said troopers spotted a car speeding down Interstate 20 and driving erratically near the Boulevard exit.

Troopers tried to stop the car, but the car sped away and troopers began chasing the driver as it exited along Moreland Avenue.

As the chase approached the intersection of Moreland and McLendon Avenues, the fleeing driver went through a red light and hit another driver.

The driver of that car ended up dying from their injuries at the scene. The fleeing driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

GSP said their Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is currently at the wreck scene investigating.

