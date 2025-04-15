Early disruptions at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall in Cobb County

ACWORTH, Ga. — Less than five minutes after a town hall with Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, at least three people have been removed.

Within moments of the Congresswoman’s town hall in Acworth beginning, a man was dragged out by at least four police officers.

Shortly after, another protester calls out and Greene orders him out from the podium. The man peacefully leaves followed by an officer.

Moments later, another man is tackled and dragged out by police officers, but tries to get back inside. Officers then Tased the man.

About half an hour later, a woman began shouting and cursing.

“Protest is outside, bye,” Greene says to the woman from the podium.

She is escorted out of the town hall by an officer as the crowd boos.

