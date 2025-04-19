Georgia veterinarians seeing rise in mystery respiratory illness impacting people’s dogs

If you dog is having some respiratory issues, it may be more than just the high levels of pollen in the air.

The Georgia Veterinary Medical Association confirmed to the Savannah Morning News that vets across the state are seeing a rise in cases of an unknown respiratory illness over the last few months.

“I think because we just don’t know exactly what it is and because if we cultured and took a swab of one dog that’s not necessarily what it’s gonna be for every dog,” Mary Frances Wylie, a veterinarian at Northside Wesleyan Animal Hospital, told WMAZ-TV.

Wylie said her clinic has treated 15 dogs with unusually low energy and whooping cough-like symptoms.

“This illness doesn’t respond as well to antibiotic treatments and sometimes requires several rounds of medication,” the Georgia Veterinary Medical Association said.

The illness appears to be airborne, making it difficult to avoid.

Health officials continue to monitor the situation and urge dog owners to contact their veterinarians if their pets show symptoms of respiratory distress.

