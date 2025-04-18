‘Slap on the hand:’ Woman who lost 4 family members stunned Aimee Michael was released

ATLANTA — A mother who lost four family members in an Easter Sunday crash 16 years ago says she couldn’t believe it when she learned the driver is now free.

Aimee Michael was sentenced to 36 years for the 2009 crash that killed five people, but was released on parole after 14 years.

Kathy Smith told Channel 2’s Tom Jones she was stunned to find out Michael had been given parole eligibility after serving just seven years of her sentence.

"I thought 36 years meant 36 years," Michael said. “It’s unbelievable. It’s like a slap on the hand.”

Michael was released in December, but Smith says she just found out about it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Smith says she was forced to spend Christmas, New Year’s and Valentine’s Day alone, while Michael got to celebrate with family.

“And now she’s about to spend Easter,” Smith said.

Prosecutors say Michael caused a violent, fiery crash that killed Smith’s daughter Delisia, her husband Robert, their 9-year-old daughter and 2-month-old son. A 6-year-old in a second car was also killed.

A spokesperson for the parole board said they released Michael after 14 years because there is a reasonable probability she won’t violate state law.

Smith says she didn’t know Michael appeared before the parole board.

“I got no notification from the parole board,” Smith said.

She says she would have urged the board to keep her locked up.

“When I get up every day, my family is not here,” Smith said.

She said the parole board told her she had to sign up to receive parole notifications.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group