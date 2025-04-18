Man still waiting for title from dealer after buying car a year ago. Here’s what we found

ATLANTA — Eleven months after an Atlanta man bought a used car, he still cannot register the vehicle because he does not have a title.

“I can’t drive it, can’t sell it, can’t do anything,” Johnny Walton, 72, said.

Walton paid $200 each month in car payments. In December, he paid off the vehicle but was never given the title.

The car has been sitting so long that he has to jump-start it.

“You keep saying the same old thing. I’m gonna get it, I gonna get. That’s 11 months. Next month would be a year,” Walton said.

According to the Secretary of State database, the business license for Camel Mobile Towing and Sales has been expired since 2018.

There is also no record of them being licensed with the state as a used car dealer or a wrecker service.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray went to the Clayton County address listed for Camel, and while nobody answered the door, he did get the owner, Gordon Allen, on the phone.

“Do you have a business license with the state?” Gray asked Allen.

It was a long 5-second pause before he got an answer.

“I don’t know,” Allen finally responded. “He will get that title by this week, sir.”

Walton no longer buys the excuses.

“It leaves me stranded. I can’t move. I can’t drive it,” Walton said.

Each month until he paid off the car, Camel would provide Walton with a temporary tag.

But a law enforcement source told Gray those temporary tags were fake.

Once Walton paid off the car, Camel stopped even providing those temporary tags.

“Do you have your towing paperwork in order?” Gray asked Allen.

“Do you have everything in order, sir?” Allen responded.

“Well, I don’t own a towing and use car business,” Gray said.

Gray turned over the information on the case to investigators at the state Department of Revenue.

