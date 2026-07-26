Broken windshield, no seatbelt gets murder suspect caught

ATHENS, Ga. — A simple traffic stop ended with a murder suspect being taken into custody.

Athens-Clarke County police say they pulled over a car for having a broken windshield.

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Officers told the passenger, later identified as Christian Edwards, that because he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, he would also be cited.

When they ran Edwards’ information, they learned he had an active arrest warrant for murder and robbery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The circumstances of the murder he was wanted for are unclear.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Clarke County Jail.

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