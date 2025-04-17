Buc-ee’s customer shoots at officers, carjacks someone before I-75 chase, police say

CALHOUN, Ga. — An overnight shooting in the parking lot of a north Georgia Buc-ee’s started a police chase into a neighboring county.

Calhoun police officers say they responded to a domestic dispute at Buc-ee’s on Union Grove Road at 4 a.m. on Thursday.

As they tried putting the man in handcuffs, he ran off. While running away, he turned and started shooting at officers.

None of the officers were hurt, and the police department did not report whether they returned fire.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, then carjacked someone in the parking lot and sped off.

That led to several agencies responding and the suspect leading them on a chase on I-75 into Whitfield County, where he was eventually arrested.

The exact charges he will face are unclear.

