Deputy shot, suspect dead after shooting in Paulding County neighborhood

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy was shot in the line of duty responding at a home in Paulding County. Officials say the suspect is dead.

The shooting happened Thursday morning in the area of Redbud Run and Sweetgum Trace in the Brooke Valley neighborhood.

The deputy has been taken to the hospital.

“We are actively gathering more information and will provide updates as they become available‚” the sheriff’s office says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called out to the scene.

