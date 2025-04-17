GA high school athlete, recent graduate identified as 2 killed in crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Two people died and one person was seriously injured after a crash in far north Georgia on Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. along Ga. 1 near Center Point Road in Walker County.

LaFayette High School confirmed Wednesday that Brennon Beavers, a junior football player, died in the crash. Beavers also played for the school’s baseball team.

“We are heartbroken. Yesterday, we lost one of our own. Brennon Beavers was more than a football player. Brennon was a leader, a brother, and the heart of our locker room. Our team, school, and community are grieving alongside his family, and we ask that you keep them in your prayers. We will honor his life, his number, and his impact every step of the way this season. Once a Rambler, always a Rambler,” the team wrote.

WTVC, Channel 2’s ABC affiliate in Chattanooga, reports the other victim who died was a recent high school graduate.

Walker County Superintendent Damon Raines identified her as Cassidy Mitchell and told WTVC that her brother, Cooper, was injured in the crash.

Family members shared their memories of Mitchell on Facebook.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash involved multiple vehicles: a Toyota Tacoma heading south on Ga. 1 in the left southbound lane; a gray Jeep Renegade heading north in the left lane; and a black Nissan Rogue heading north in the right lane.

Troopers said the Tacoma driver “abruptly” went into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the Jeep before overturning.

The driver of the Rogue tried to avoid the crash, but hit the back of the Tacoma, according to investigators.

Troopers said the drivers of the Tacoma and Renegade died at the scene. They have not identified who was driving which vehicle.

What caused the Tacoma driver to veer into the northbound lanes remains under investigation.

Schools around the region are showing their support for the LaFayette and Rock Springs community.

Chattooga High School, who lost several students in a 2022 crash, says it will encourage students and staff to wear orange and black in support of LaFayette.

Several restaurants in LaFayette will also be holding fundraisers later this week.

