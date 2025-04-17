Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta welcomes new wellness dog to ‘Canines for Kids’ team

ATLANTA — Young patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will soon see a new helper.

The hospital is adding another member to its wellness team.

Tomato is a two-year-old golden retriever who is one of the specially trained dogs in the Canines for Kids program.

She’ll work alongside her handlers to promote wellness and strengthen the overall culture of care.

Tomato will go on rounds to visit patients to offer comfort and emotional support, respond to distressing events within units and departments to offer quiet support, participate in emotional wellness workshops, and attend races and retreats.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group