Popular beach vacation spot can ‘no longer be a Spring Break town’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — As Spring Break season continues for Georgia schools, Panama City Beach police say they are displeased with the behavior of many people who have already visited.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez declared that Panama City Beach "can no longer be a Spring Break town."

He says they saw instances of people firing gunshots over “social media drama.”

“I’m not willing to risk the safety of our city to hold onto something that no longer works,” Talamantez said. “Our law enforcement officers should not be expected to shoulder the burden of an event that no longer aligns with the values or vision of this community.”

Talamantez says that in the coming weeks, the police department, city leaders and stakeholders will be having conversations about how to approach next Spring Break season.

“Panama City Beach is a safe, family-focused community. We’ve worked too hard to build that, and I won’t let a group of criminals destroy it,” he wrote.

As Spring Break season began ramping up, Talamantez issued a strict warning to those coming to the area: follow the law or face the consequences.

He said the city would be instituting strict rules, including a curfew, security checkpoints and trespassing enforcement.

