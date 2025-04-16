Cobb County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with child molestation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has been fired and charged with child sex crimes.

Ivan Munoz, a civilian employee, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation.

Marietta police conducted the investigation that led to warrants being taken out against Munoz.

Munoz joined the sheriff’s office in 2000 and worked as a criminal justice specialist.

“After being briefed on the investigation and pending charges, I immediately terminated this individual’s employment,” said Sheriff Craig Owens. “These are particularly egregious charges, and his behavior goes against everything we stand for in law enforcement. We must do everything we can to stop the victimization of innocent children.”

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about Munoz’s arrest.

