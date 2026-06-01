Severe storms possible in metro Atlanta as temperatures warm

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon is tracking the chance of isolated, severe storms in the metro Atlanta area.

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Deon says severe storms are possible Monday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be the main threat.

Monday’s temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 80s.

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As we continue through the week, Deon says rain chances will start to go down, dropping to 20% on Tuesday.

The rest of the week will be drier.

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