UGA student hit by bus near Tate Center

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia student was hit by a transit bus on campus Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. while the student was crossing Sanford Drive near the Tate Center, according to the university.

Paramedics took the student, who has not been identified, to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

On Thursday, UGA spokesman Gregory Trevor told Channel 2 Action News that the student had multiple injuries, but none of them appear to be life-threatening.

"A member of our Student Care and Outreach team was with her at the hospital throughout the evening, and the University of Georgia will continue to provide her with comfort and support," Trevor said.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

