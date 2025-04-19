Atlanta marathon course comes up short, results won’t be certified

ATLANTA — Last month, runners took to the streets for Atlanta’s Marathon Weekend.

The Atlanta Track Club hosted the Publix Atlanta Marathon and Half-Marathon where thousands of people crossed the finish line.

However, for those who took on the full 26.2-mile marathon, they didn’t run quite as far as they expected to.

The Atlanta Track Club announced this week that they learned that the course was short by 554 feet, which is slightly less than the length of two football fields.

They say it came from some unexpected road construction led to some misplaced turnaround cones around the 20-mile mark in Grant Park.

Final finish times were impacted between 36 to 87 seconds depending on on the runner’s pace, officials say.

Because it wasn’t the full 26.2 miles, the race results will not be officially certified.

