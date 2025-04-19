Hundreds gather in midtown Atlanta to protest presidential policies

ATLANTA — Hundreds of people gathered in midtown Atlanta on Saturday afternoon for what appears to be a protest.

Protesters gathered along the edges of Piedmont Park and stretched all the way to the rainbow crosswalks at Piedmont Ave. and 10th St.

The group appears to be part of a Free the People rally that was scheduled for the area.

Organizers of the rally say they are protesting against “white supremacy, injustice, and authoritarian power grabs” and to “stand up for human rights, democracy,” and “to remind those in power: We the People are watching—and we care."

Channel 2 Action News saw signs in the area referencing the Department of Government Efficiency, cuts at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, President Donald Trump and more.

Channel 2 is reaching out to Republican state leaders for a response to Saturday’s protest.

It does not appear that traffic in the area is being affected.

Channel 2 Action News is in the area working to learn more information.

