GA fisherman ties freshwater fish state record

GEORGIA — Georgia has a new freshwater fish state record, and it’s a tie!

Wesley Daniels of Pearson, Ga., reeled in a spotted sunfish last Sunday from the Suwannee River.

It tied the state record of 12 ounces.

“I was fishing for catfish, so the unusual thing was that he was caught on a piece of shrimp, and I thought it was a big catfish at first,” said Daniels. “When I pulled him into the boat, me and my friend just looked at each other because we had never seen a stumpknocker that big.”

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, spotted sunfish are nicknamed “stumpknocker” because they orient strongly to stumps where they find food.

When angling for them, officials recommend using worms, crickets, small spinners, flies and popping bugs.

The DNR says another ‘spotted sunfish’ set the state record when it was caught last year.

